FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FDX traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.23. 1,856,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.68. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

