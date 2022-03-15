Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 310,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 787,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of £66.09 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.