Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises about 5.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,000.

Shares of ONEQ traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 381,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,607. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

