Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading 2.1% Higher

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. 557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.96% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

