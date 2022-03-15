Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

