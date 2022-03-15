FIGS (FIGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FIGS (NYSE: FIGS):

3/10/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – FIGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

3/9/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – FIGS had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

3/3/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – FIGS was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – FIGS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – FIGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Shares of NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 39,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,532. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $805,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter worth $32,531,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

