Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 10,456 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 241,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,474. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

