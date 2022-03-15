Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,272,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,114. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a market cap of $394.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

