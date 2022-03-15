Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,343 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

