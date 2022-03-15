Financial Management Network Inc. Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,874,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,743. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

