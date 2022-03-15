Financial Management Network Inc. Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 10.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. 377,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,934. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $67.29 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93.

