Financial Management Network Inc. Has $7.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.