Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 11,553 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 8.45% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,323 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DURA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.41. 1,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

