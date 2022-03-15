Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 10,799 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,799 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 726,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,843,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.