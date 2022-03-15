Financial Review: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) versus Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arteris and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 10.50 -$23.38 million N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.29 $367.16 million $7.13 7.82

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Arteris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arteris and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 123.27%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.29%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Arteris on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments. The Capital Equipment segment is primarily affected by the industry’s internal cyclical and seasonal dynamics in addition to broader macroeconomic factors that can positively or negatively affect company financial performance. The Aftermarket Products and Services segment has historically been less volatile than company Capital Equipment segment. The APS sales are more directly tied to semiconductor unit consumption rather than capacity requirements and production capability improvements. The company was founded by Frederick W. Kulicke and Albert Soffa in 1951 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.

