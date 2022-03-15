Financial Review: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) vs. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TuSimple alerts:

32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TuSimple and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 460.45%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 314.06 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.09 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.58 -$16.84 million $0.14 6.02

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Creative Realities beats TuSimple on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Creative Realities (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.