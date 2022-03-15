Financial Survey: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 106.07%. CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.88%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 4.37 $3.62 billion $14.41 10.82 CNFinance $311.79 million 0.76 $16.64 million $0.59 5.83

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats CNFinance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

