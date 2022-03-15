Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $854.39

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 854.39 ($11.11) and traded as low as GBX 782.10 ($10.17). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 793 ($10.31), with a volume of 249,913 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 854.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 882.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76.
In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Lorna Tilbian acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 872 ($11.34) per share, with a total value of £100,280 ($130,403.12). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 902 ($11.73) per share, with a total value of £9,020 ($11,729.52). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,110,000.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
