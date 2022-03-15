FintruX Network (FTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $619.00

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $978,000.06 and $619.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00035161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00104207 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

