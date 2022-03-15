FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) rose 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 68,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,066,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

FINV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $927.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

