First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.75 and last traded at $74.75. 10,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 5,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.