First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $58.48. 18,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 35,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.