First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.76. 42,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 47,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.