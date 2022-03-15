First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.76. 42,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 47,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.48.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.
