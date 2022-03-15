First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Down 6.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.42 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 483,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 413,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06.
