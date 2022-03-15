First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Shares Down 1.4%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.64. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.

