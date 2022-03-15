FLETA (FLETA) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

FLETA (FLETA) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $43.87 million and $7,359.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

