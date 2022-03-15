FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 46,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 73,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter.

