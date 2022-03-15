FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $64.89. 39,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 30,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.