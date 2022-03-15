FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $162.17. 7,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

