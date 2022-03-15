FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Up 1.7%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.23 and last traded at $134.23. 3,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $131.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.68.

