FLO (FLO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.36 Million

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.