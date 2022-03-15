Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Buys $15,719.16 in Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,719.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ryan Schulke purchased 10,966 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $21,164.38.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. 9,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,249. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fluent by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fluent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fluent by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

