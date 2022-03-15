Flux Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Flux has a market capitalization of $321.96 million and $19.23 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flux has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00003595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00363405 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00073373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00091126 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003490 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 228,917,292 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

