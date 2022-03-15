Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Motco boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

