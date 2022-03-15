Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.00

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110.80 ($1.44), with a volume of 1433062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £675.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 152.21, a current ratio of 152.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,739.53).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

