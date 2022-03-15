FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Financial Review

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FormFactor has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FormFactor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FormFactor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63

FormFactor currently has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $139.01, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than FormFactor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FormFactor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FormFactor 10.90% 13.02% 10.23% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.58% 29.78% 19.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FormFactor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FormFactor $769.67 million 3.88 $83.92 million $1.07 35.65 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 9.32 $21.35 billion $4.12 24.79

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats FormFactor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests. FormFactor was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

