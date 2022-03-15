Fortis’ (FTS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.12.

Shares of FTS stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,769. The company has a market cap of C$28.68 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.07. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$52.68 and a 52 week high of C$61.74.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,724,819.35. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock worth $1,514,310.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

