Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Up 32.2% in February

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE FBHS opened at $82.53 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.