Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 401.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,679,485. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

