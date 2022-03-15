Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson Sells 4,500 Shares

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595.
Franco-Nevada stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$197.38. The stock had a trading volume of 664,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$178.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$176.32. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of C$151.86 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market cap of C$37.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
