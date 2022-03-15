Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE FT opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
