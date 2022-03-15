Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,256 shares during the period.

About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.