Frax Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $2.87 billion and $16.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,872,949,988 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

