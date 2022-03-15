FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

