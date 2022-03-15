FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
FreightCar America Company Profile (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
