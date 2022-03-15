FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $3,384,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $1,672,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 92,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

