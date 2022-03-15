FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 92,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,345. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.71%.
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
