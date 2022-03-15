Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.77. 4,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95.

Get Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vest Intl Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.