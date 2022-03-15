FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Trading 1.4% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.91. 10,629 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.48.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.
