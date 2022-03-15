FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Trading Up 1.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.54. 11,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.