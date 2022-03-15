Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 245,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,005,446 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 436.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,394,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

