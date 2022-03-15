Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 245,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,005,446 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.65.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
