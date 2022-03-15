Function X (FX) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $198.69 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.07 or 0.99799421 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00069185 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021377 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002396 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001866 BTC.
  • Nestree (EGG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002572 BTC.
  • Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017092 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00255311 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

