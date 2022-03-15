Function X (FX) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $198.69 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.07 or 0.99799421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00255311 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

