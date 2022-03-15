Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Funko by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 166,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Funko by 60.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Funko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

